How to find the Mulege Star 27’s Mural in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time in Forza Horizon 5, you might be looking for particular landmarks across Mexico. In some cases, you’ll need to visit these sites in order to complete Accolade challenges. In other instances, these landmarks may become parts of Weekly Photo Challenges that pop in FH5. One notable landmark in Forza Horizon 5 is the Star 27’s Mural in Mulege, and here’s how you can find it.

The mural is in the town of Mulege, which is several miles south of the Horizon Festival Mexico site. To find the Star 27’s Mural in Mulege, you should first head to the Case Bella house. Exit the house, and drive south until you see the sign welcoming you to the town.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Drive up to it, and then north, until you see the first block end. Make a left, and keep going straight.

You will know when you’ve reached the Mural when you see a orange building with a painting on its side. The image depicts a wilderness scene, with cacti, mountains, and the sun all in the image.

Screenshot from Gamepur

That’s all you will need to do in order to find the Star 27’s Mural in Mulege. It’s not completely out of the way, but if you have any trouble locating it, follow these steps.