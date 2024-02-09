How to Find TMNT Driftboards in Fortnite TMNT

Recommended Videos

Don’t we love an item recycle? Fortnite TMNT brings Driftboards back, but now they’re green, so they’re the TMNT Driftboards.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a collab we had anticipated back when Chapter 5 started, but now you can not only get all of their skins but also share a Pizza Party box, snag their mythic melee weapons, and ride the TMNT Driftboards all over the map. If you can find one, that is. By now, we’ve grown pretty accustomed to seeing our Whiplash sports cars, dirtbikes, and TrailSmasher jeep cars. In fact, if you’re returning from the Fortnite OG season, you probably remember regular Driftboards, too. Now, TMNT Driftboards have been added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. In this guide, I’ll help you get your own TMNT Driftboard and use it with style. Booyakasha!

TMNT Driftboard Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The map above outlines every location where you can get a TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, which is every named location minus Ruined Reels. The location that has the most TMNT Driftboards is Reckless Railways, but here’s a list of every TMNT location:

Rebel’s Roost: 1 TMNT Driftboard

Ritzy Riviera: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Pleasant Piazza: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Snooty Steppes: 1 TMNT Driftboards

Fencing Fields: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Hazy Hillside: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Grand Glacier: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Reckless Railways: 4 TMNT Driftboards

Lavish Lair: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Classy Courts: 2 TMNT Driftboards

Once you arrive at this location, look for parking lots where you’d usually find regular vehicles. If someone else hasn’t snagged it, you should find the TMNT Driftboard there.

How to Use TMNT Driftboards in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

TMNT Driftboards work in the same way regular Driftboards do in Fortnite TMNT. Hop on it to start driving, press the nitro button to go faster and the jump button to perform tricks.

The best part about TMNT Driftboards is they actually hover above the ground, so you can safely go over grass, snow, water, or any terrain without losing it. Unless you fall on your head while attempting to do a trick, that is. Though TMNT Driftboards do have a health bar, they don’t run out of fuel. There’s no need to look for gas stations or gas cans to refill its tank.