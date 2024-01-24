5 Best Hiding Spots In Fortnite Chapter 5 (Reach Unreal Rank Faster)

Recommended Videos

Ranking up can be a tough grind, but with the best hiding spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, you’ll get to unreal in no time.

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players discovered new ways to get through the battle royale modes. This includes blasting people with an Anvil Rocket Launcher, charging through hordes of enemies with the Ballistic Shield, and going invisible with the EMP Camo device.

Though hiding spots aren’t exclusive to this season, the map certainly allows for players’ creativity to shine as they uncover the best places to set up camp and crack open a can of Slurp as they snipe everything that runs past them. In this guide, I’ll show you the best hiding spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Hiding Spot 1: Inside a Vault in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 added vaults all over the map — whether in named locations or random, hidden areas — and they are great hiding spots. The one that usually stays out of the storm’s harm is the vault just below Lavish Lair by the train tracks, but there are 12 vault locations you can try your luck in.

What makes vaults a fantastic hiding spot in Fortnite is that you can loot up weapons, shields, and throwables before hiding. This means you’ll be well-stocked before going into hiding. Plus, there’s only one way in and one way out, which means you can snipe any enemy that dares set foot in your vault.

To enter a vault in Fortnite, you need to kill the guard or boss near the vault, grab the gold card it drops, and swipe it by the machine next to it. This will grant you access to the insides of the vault, along with all the loot it contains.

Hiding Spot 2: Classy Courts in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

You’ll spot a train station near Classy Courts with three buildings. If you stand before the train tracks and break the ground, you’ll get access to a tiny hiding spot in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

This area is right below Classy Courts and can best be reached by taking the train and enjoying the ride as you stock up on its hacked goodies or gliding all the way north. One of the best landing spots is just nearby, in case you want to get the upper hand in the match.

Make sure you stand as close to the train tracks as possible to avoid making more than one hole in the floor. Plus, avoid digging your hiding spot when the train is nearby. You never know; there could be people using the train.

Hiding Spot 3: Ruined Reels in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

I know what you’re thinking — Ruined Reels? Isn’t that the most crowded landmark in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1? It is, but if you land in the suitable building, you’ll be in one of the best hiding spots for this season.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Ruined Reels is the area at the center of the map with a Coliseum that’s constantly blasting loud music. If you’re going to use this hiding spot, I recommend destroying them to keep your eyes perked for incoming players.

You’re looking for the building in the northwest corner, next to the Coliseum. Destroy the wall on its side to get access to this hiding spot.

Hiding Spot 4: Underground Tunnel in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The fourth best hiding spot in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is in Jonesy’s underground tunnel. Yes, the very same place that’s brimming with Weapon Cases. All you have to do is enter the tunnel, go through the green door on the left, and look for a pile of rubble to hide in.

Jonesy’s underground can be found west of fencing fields. You can enter through the house southeast of Pleasant Piazza or the green door in the train’s tunnel. I recommend the second entrance if you’re going for this hiding spot.

When you spot this pile of rubble, climb to the corner in the upper left of the picture above and crouch. This position gives you a clear view of whoever enters and leaves Jonesy’s underground. Trust me, you’ll be killing a lot of people.

Hiding Spot 5: Atop the Windmill in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

You’ll spot a lovely house on a hill with a windmill just northeast of Ruined Reels. Climb to the top of the windmill, break the roof, and climb into this secret attic to get the best hiding spot in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

For reference, this spot is also pretty close to Ritzy Riviera and Lavish Lair, so it will naturally attract players when they are done scouring those places for a lot or when the storm catches up to them. This will be your chance to shine.

Once you reach the top of the windmill, look up and destroy the roof to access the secret attic. Nobody will find you here. Plus, since you’re pretty much at the center of the Fortnite map, the storm won’t push you out of your hiding spot.