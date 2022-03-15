How to find Void Aspects and Fragments in Destiny 2

Guardians looking to make the most of the revamped Void 3.0 subclasses in Destiny 2 will want to get their hands on the Aspects and Fragments available for Nightstalker Hunters, Defender Titans, and Voidwalker Warlocks as soon as possible. Then, they can mix and match between abilities and find the combinations that work best for their needs.

Each subclass comes equipped with some of the default abilities unlocked to allow you to use your Void powers immediately, but to make the most of each subclass, you’ll want to visit Ikora in the Tower. The vendor screen available at her outpost has all of the Void grenades, aspects, and Fragments ready to purchase. Players can obtain everything there with Glimmer, making it quick and easy to unlock everything each subclass has to offer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After buying each of the desired abilities from Ikora, players will need to meditate at a spot near her in order to add the Aspects and Fragments to their subclass of choice. Interact with the gyroscope device immediately to her right, and all of the new Void abilities will be yours for the taking.

Players can equip their Aspects and Fragments in the revamped Void 3.0 subclass menus, which should be familiar to anyone who’s used the Stasis subclasses in Destiny 2. The overhauled selections offer a more granular level of control over your Guardian’s capabilities than the tree systems previously used for the Light subclasses, with more freedom to mix and match between powers.