How to fix error code 30008 in Diablo IV

A tale as old as time — you’re trying to get into Diablo 4 to mete some justice on the minions of Hell, and various error codes pop up that seem determined to let those minions roam free. The good news here is that we’ve seen some of these error codes before, and it appears thus far that the tried-and-true means of bypassing them works as well now as it did then. Here’s how to fix error code 30008 in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 error 30008 troubleshooting

It appears as though error code 30008 is a DNS error between client and server, perhaps better understood as a confusion between the player and Blizzard. In order to attempt to solve this, you’re going to want to conduct multiple troubleshooting steps, in order, so we’re applying the least amount of force necessary to solve this. Further, note that this can be an improperly attributed error based on server congestion and server-related errors on Blizzard’s side, which means you’ll simply need to wait for a fix.

Complete these steps, in order, to fix error code 30008:

Turn the game off, exit the Blizzard launcher, and attempt to restart the title. If the issue persists:

Exit the game, and select ‘ Scan and Repair ‘ within the Blizzard launcher, and attempt to start the title. Only if you continue to receive error 30008:

‘ within the Blizzard launcher, and attempt to start the title. Enter the command prompt, and enter ‘ipconfig /flushdns’ as an administrator.

After flushing your DNS, relaunch the title. Error code 30008 should no longer arise on this machine. If it continues to do so, your next step is to reach out to Blizzard with the issue, and showing the attempted steps in troubleshooting thus far. This error code may be indicative of a greater issue within the Diablo 4 servers that they should be warned of.