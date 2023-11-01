As a live service game, Fortnite is no stranger to errors that can get in the way of players jumping into matches. One of the most annoying is Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited” which prevents groups from getting together. But there are some potential fixes.

Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited” can also appear in-game and tell players, “The party is currently not responding to join requests. Please try again later” or, “Party services are currently experiencing technical difficulties”. All of these are the same error, and they drive every player trying to get into a group with their friends nuts. However, it is possible to work around them with the correct methods.

How to Fix Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited”

There are a few ways to fix Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited”. We’ve listed these below with an explanation of what players must do as they try each one out. Note that this error can occur on any platform, and due to the nature of crossplay, it affects all players regardless of where the issue is. Usually, it’s a problem with the game’s servers.

Players should note that this error pops up all the time, and it’s not something they’ve done to the game. The issue is on Epic Games’ end.

Fix 1: Restart Fortnite

The easiest way to try to fix Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited” is by turning Fortnite off and turning it back on again. This includes restarting the device the game is being played on because the issue could have something to do with a combination of hardware and software caching.

Fix 2: Start a Private Party

Some players have reported that starting a Fortnite game with their friends in a private party bypasses Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited”. Since players are subverting the regular Fortnite matchmaking systems, they’re able to get into matches by doing the matchmaking themselves.

Fix 3: Try and Try Again

Like many errors in this game, Fortnite Error Code 91: “Party Functionality Limited” can be fixed by trying to hop into a match over and over again. It’s not a pretty fix and relies on the servers sorting themselves out quickly, but it will work if the error is temporary.

It’s also worth checking if there’s a more complicated issue linked to updates, a new season starting, or simple downtime. The Epic Games Status Page will give a full breakdown of servers and platforms where there are any issues, planned or not. It’s also worth using the official Fortnite Status account on Twitter to keep an eye on any errors that Epic Games is aware of and actively working on. There may be advice there that will help players.