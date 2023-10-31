Will Fortnite OG Have A Live Event? Date, Time, & Season 5 Start

The larger events that occur in Fortnite are associated with a big, live event that takes place. These happen on the eve of the maintenance, bringing all the players together before a big real, and players are curious if the upcoming Fortnite OG update has a live event.

From what we can tell, it looks like Epic Games will launch the upcoming season with a live event for all players to check out. You’ll want to make sure you are there to check it all out and ensure you’re not late. Here’s what you know about Fortnite OG’s live event, featuring the date, time, and when Season 5 starts.

From what we can tell, the Fortnite OG live event will take place shortly before the map becomes what it was during Chapter 1. The Chapter 1 event is set to occur on November 3, 2023, early in the morning, and we can expect several dataminers and communities to pour through everything that’s going to happen well before they officially release.

Because the event will officially be happening on November 3, 2023, the Fortnite OG live event should be happening shortly before it, and that means leading up to the maintenance of the game. This will be the evening before everything drops.

What Time Will Fortnite OG’s Live Event Take Place?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact time for Fortnite OG’s Live Event, and it will be taking place before the event is officially here. We’ll likely be learning this information shortly before it drops, and that means keeping your eyes on the Fortnite Twitter page for any official announcements, so the entire community can check out what’s about to happen.

When Does Season 5 Start in Fortnite?

Season 5 is set to begin when Fortnite’s OG event kicks off, and that means you’ll be able to get started on November 3, 2023. This will happen in the early morning, after Epic Games has finished maintenance on the game, and everything new has arrived.