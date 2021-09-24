How to fix the black screen error in Diablo 2: Resurrected

There will always be a few issues with a game when it launches, and Diablo 2: Resurrected is no exception. You can find yourself stuck in a blank loading screen for what feels like ages if the servers for the game are down. If you’re looking to play the game online, you might be better off waiting for the servers to come back up or switching to play an offline character. The issue with creating an offline character is you won’t be able to play with your friends. So when you encounter the black screen error in Diablo 2: Resurrected, what can you do about it?

Unfortunately, whenever we’ve encountered the black screen problem, we have to close out the Diablo 2: Resurrected application and then start it back up again. For those stuck on this screen for more than five minutes, you’re better off restarting your session and trying again. When attempting to close your application, you’ll need to force it to turn off or restart your machine.

If you continue to encounter this issue, we’ve found that it’s likely because there’s an issue with the Diablo 2: Resurrected servers. You’re going to have to wait for them to smooth out to try playing the game online.

Another alternative is when restarting your game is to go with an offline character. When experiencing the black screen problem, we successfully played the game when creating and playing with an offline character. However, this might not be for every player, especially if you’re trying to play with friends.