How to fix the Cold Boot quest bug in Destiny 2

The Cold Boot quest in Destiny 2 is featured in the New Light series of missions. These occur when you make a new character in Destiny 2, regardless of how many Guardians you already have every time you start the game. The New Light system is a way to introduce Destiny 2 to new players rather than having them start at the beginning. However, one of those missions, Cold Boot, has a common issue with it. This guide covers the Cold Boot quest bug and how to fix it in Destiny 2.

What is the Cold Boot quest bug?

The Cold Boot quest bug occurs close to the start of the mission, working alongside Shaw Han, one of the first Guardians you encounter. You’ll be going through to get to the array, fighting through the Hive. The waypoint will take you to a particular room when you reach the array. Usually, when you approach the door, it automatically shuts and progresses the mission. However, if you have the bug, you can pass through the door, and the quest marker directs you back to the previous room. It’s a neverending loop, unfortunately.

What to do about the Cold Boot quest bug

The best way to get around this bug is not to restart the mission. Instead, you need to make your way back towards to entrance of the facility and go to the location where you see the massive wall of Arc energy spitting out of the wall. Stand close to it until your Ghost comments about the Arc energy, and then you can proceed forward back to the waypoint location.

When you reach the door, it should shut, and the mission should progress normally. Unfortunately, it’s pretty easy to miss this door while you are running through the facility, which is tripping up the game. The rest of the Cold Boot quest should be smooth sailing for you, though.