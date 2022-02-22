How to fix the Destiny 2 “Servers are at capacity” error

Server launch days for any game can mean you’ll find yourself waiting in a queue, trying to get into the game and check out the new content. Everyone else will also be trying to jump into the game, and for Destiny 2, the servers will take a beating when an expansion drops. A frequent error you’re going to encounter is the Servers are at Capacity if you try to jump into the game. In this guide, we cover how to fix Destiny 2’s “Servers are at Capacity” error and what it means when you’re trying to play the game.

When you’re loading into Destiny 2, and you’re met by this error notification, there’s little you can do. Unfortunately, it means the servers are at capacity, and trying to get into the game will be a challenge. So the best recommendation we have for you is to wait on the loading screen and hope you’re able to jump into the game with your Guardian.

It’s entirely a waiting game. Thankfully, seeing this error notification does not mean you have any problems on your side, or you’ll need to verify any Destiny 2 files. When the Servers are at Capacity, you can bet players are trying to jump into Destiny 2, and they’re hungry to advance in their quests. We can expect to see this quite a bit whenever an expansion launches in the game, or a significant update drops, so don’t be surprised if you’re stuck waiting several hours before you can join your Fireteam.