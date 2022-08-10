How to fix the “Queue is Disabled” error in Valorant

Running into errors in any game is frustrating. Though it is an evil we have to deal with in the current landscape of gaming, being able to get around these problems is essential to you getting back to enjoying the game you love. Valorant typically runs as it should, but even this popular shooter game can have an error pop up every now and then. Here is what to do when you get the Queue is Disabled error in Valorant.

Related: How to convert mouse sensitivity between Valorant and CS:GO

How to get past the Queue is Disabled error message in Valorant

The “Queue is Disabled” message will pop up in place of Valorant saying you are “In Queue.” If this is appearing for you when trying to get into a game with friends, there is a simple fix. Fully back out of Valorant and restart the client. When you get back into the game, you should be able to get back to the normal matchmaking you are used to. If it happens again, just reset it once more.

Unfortunately, this error seems to be connected with updates for Valorant being unstable and causing problems on the back end for Riot. Because of that, there really is not a permanent fix you can do to get rid of this message. Just reset your game, and you should be able to find a match like normal. Of course, that doesn’t keep you from getting the Queue message again the next time you search.

If you are continuously running into the Queue is Disabled error and restarting the game is not helping, we recommend getting in contact with Riot Games Support. They can look at your unique situation and get you on the path toward getting a hopefully more permanent solution.