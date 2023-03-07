How to fix the rewards tracker bug in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event

Apex Legends event launches typically come fairly smooth, though some are known to have their odd glitches upon arrival. For instance, the Imperial Guard Collection Event currently holds a rewards tracker with several special Apex Packs inside as well as other exclusive cosmetics, but you may not see them included within the tracker in-game. Here’s how to fix the Imperial Guard rewards tracker bug in Apex Legends.

How to fix the rewards tracker missing Imperial Guard Apex Packs bug in Apex Legends

At the time of writing, those partaking in the Imperial Guard Collection Event will not able to see the full rewards tracker, thanks to a new pesky visual bug. As shown below, the actual tracker includes a total of 14 rewards, such as the Imperial Guard Apex Packs that are not currently displayed in-game. Luckily, there does seem to be a few methods players have reported as ways to resolve this bug.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Apex Legends’ official Twitter account, players will be able to override this bug and see the full tracker just by updating the application. However, if your game is already updated, it is recommended you instead close and re-open Apex Legends. Developer Respawn Entertainment has yet to announce when this bug will be permanently removed, though fans who reach the tracker’s milestones should still earn the correct rewards.

As for how you can unlock its rewards, players can make progress in the tracker just by playing and amassing points in the new Mixtape playlist. The playlist functions as a rotation of beloved LTMs, including Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run. However, as the Imperial Guard event will not last forever, you will only have until March 21 to unlock everything in the rewards tracker.