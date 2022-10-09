How to fix the secure boot error in FIFA 23

As is the case with most newly released video games, the mega title FIFA 23 comes with its own sets of errors and bugs. While most errors are easily resolvable, some require a few additional steps to fix them entirely. The “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” error is one such issue that is occurring due to newly deployed anti-cheat software for the game. If you are one of the unfortunate ones facing the same issue and looking for a fix, refer to the different measures mentioned below.

Reninstalling the anti-cheat

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the new anti-cheat ensures that tampering with the game becomes very hard, it’s safe to say has also introduced new errors. This may be due to some internal issues with the anti-cheat, where some files have been corrupted. In that case, it’s best to uninstall and reinstall the software and to do so, follow the steps mentioned below.

Head to the following path on your system: Steamlibrary>steamapps>common>FIFA 23>_Installer>EAAntiCheat.

Select the EA anti-cheat file once there.

Select FIFA 23 and uninstall it.

Finally, reinstall the anti-cheat and your computer.

Run the application as an administrator

While this usually doesn’t affect the actual game, it’s possible that not running Steam or Origin as an administrator is prompting the error. Hence, make sure that the application (Steam or Origin) you are using to play FIFA 23 is running as administrator. This can be done by right-clicking on the application and selecting the “Run as administrator” option.

Disable Overlays

Not often, but occasionally background applications tend to prevent the game from running. Disabling these overlays might fix the issue, especially if not in use. Spotify, Discord, and antiviruses are a few such applications that often run in the background, so closing them while playing the game is generally recommended.