How to fix the Tavern glitch in God of War Ragnarok – Glitched Dwarf bug fix

In God of War Ragnarok, after Sindri shows you how to travel between realms via Mystic Gateways to and from Yggdrasil, your first destination is Svartalfheim, realm of the Dwarves. You go there looking for Tyr, who you have reason to believe is imprisoned in a mine, but you don’t know which one. Sindri suggests that you seek out a dwarf named Durlin and ask him, but he doesn’t know exactly where he is either, only that he’s a regular at a tavern in the dwarven city of Nidavellir. The trouble is that Odin had got these dwarves seriously oppressed and afraid, so as soon as you show up in Nidavelir, they all run and hide in their homes, so there’s no one around to ask about the whereabouts of Durlin. Well, almost no one.

Related: Where to go after Nidavellir in God of War Ragnarok

When you eventually find the tavern, there is one dwarf still there; a bard playing a hurdy-gurdy. He’s waiting for you to come and kill him, which you don’t. Instead, you talk to him, except some players can’t talk to him, thanks to a bug. There should be both a quest marker and an interaction circle above his head, but some players can’t see the interaction circle, no matter how close or how far they are from him, no matter what direction they approach him in, and no matter what direction they look.

How to fix the dwarf tavern bug in God of War Ragnarok

This bug is annoying because you absolutely must speak to the dwarven bard in order to progress to the next part of the game. Fortunately, it’s easy to fix. Restart from the last checkpoint and walk into the tavern again, and you should be able to talk to the dwarven bard this time. In the unlikely event that you can’t, you might have to resort to loading a save, restarting the game, restarting your PlayStation, or even reinstalling the game.