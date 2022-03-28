How to fix your ring slot not working in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You have a lot of gear to manage in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are outfits, weapons, spells, wards, and even rings. Your rings provide all sorts of benefits, and you can wear two at a time to double up on the effects. However, sometimes your ring slot doesn’t work, preventing you from equipping any. This guide explains how to fix your ring slot not working, so you can put a ring on either hand.

How to fix your ring slot

When your ring slot breaks, it typically means that you’re unable to equip a ring on your right or left finger. Sometimes this happens when you’re already wearing a ring on one finger, but it can also occur when you’re not wearing any rings at all. To fix this issue, you need to drop the ring you want to equip, then pick it back up. For many players, this forces the game to recognize that you have a free ring slot and allow you to equip it.

Note that you won’t be able to equip rings until you’ve unlocked your ring slot. This happens at different levels for each class, but around level 10, you should have at least one ring slot available to use. If you see rings dropping from enemies, you should be able to equip them, so try the above fix if you can’t.