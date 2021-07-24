How to gamble away a lot of money in BitLife

For those attempting to complete the Deadbeat Dad challenge in BitLife, one of the requirements for this task is to gamble away a lot of money. There’s no defined amount of money you need to lose to meet the requirements of this challenge; it’s a little open-ended. However, the other requirements of the challenge mean you can’t make a lot of money all at once, so it can be difficult to have access to a lot of money to lose in the first place. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best way to gamble away a lot of money.

We highly recommend swapping between freelance gig jobs and part-time jobs. These jobs are not considered “full-time jobs,” so you meet one of the requirements for the Deadbeat Dad challenge. Freelance gigs give you access to money immediately, whereas part-time jobs give you money every year, similar to full-time ones. You can earn a lot of money doing freelance work, but it takes time and a lot of clicking, making it tiring.

Once you have about $10,000 or so, go to your casino and start gambling. There’s a delicate balance of wanting to win quite a bit and then wanting to lose. You want to lose to meet the task, but you also want to win, so you meet the requirement of gambling away a lot of money. We recommend first making a lot of money, winning at the casino, and then start losing the gambling games on purpose. We don’t know the exact amount, so check the requirement page pretty often.

The freelance gigs are something you do as many times as you want throughout a year of BitLife. Even though they take a lot of clicking to complete, they’re a good way to receive money immediately, especially if you’re gambling it away in the same year.