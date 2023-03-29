how-to-gather-laid-eggs-in-fortnite

Each Season in Fortnite, we’re treated to an event. Whether that’s a custom event with unique enemies, or something more seasonal, there’s always something. One event that always occurs is the Easter Event, which comes with a slew of new quests for players to complete. This guide explains how to gather Laid Eggs, an activity Fortnite players should be very familiar with.

How to get Laid Eggs

Laid Eggs are pretty easy to come by during Fortnite’s Easter Events. They’re colored eggs that occupy areas of the map that you’ll be used to seeing chickens in. If you’re anything like us, you actively avoid these creatures because they almost always attack you. Now though, you need to seek them out.

A reliable spot for gathering Laid Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season is the spot of ground just outside of The Citadel location. There are two chickens here that have 6 Laid Eggs between them, meaning you can quickly tick off any quests you have associated with these items. See above for a map reference for this location we’ve identified.

There are more locations with Laid Eggs around the map. However, we’d recommend dropping into the map at this point, gathering all the Laid Eggs, and playing the match as you normally would. If you find more Laid Eggs, that’s great. If not, you can hop into a new match and go back for these Laid Eggs.

Every type of Laid Egg explained

Below, we’ve listed all the Laid Eggs you can come across in Fortnite and what they do. While their value comes from quest completions, you can get other benefits from seeking them out in every match.