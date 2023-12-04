How to Get a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 amps up the shooter vibes with weapon mods and a Ballistic Shield. Even Solid Snake is joining in the upcoming weeks to solidify Fortnite’s shooter feeling.

In previous Fortnite chapters, a way to take cover from enemy fire was to build a structure that physically separated you from the incoming bullets. While this is, at its core, what made Fortnite different from any other battle royale shooting game, the change that the Ballistic Shield brings about is more than welcome. If you manage to snag a Ballistic Shield in the arena, you’ll not only be able to take cover from damage but also stampede toward enemies to deal melee damage and even get a matching exclusive pistol. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite.

Where to Find a Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1

Unlike the Grapple Blade, you can’t purchase the Ballistic Shield from any NPC in Fortnite. Instead, you’ll have to rely on your shooting skills to annihilate a player with a Ballistic Shield and loot them, or trust your luck to find one yourself in your landing spot.

During my most recent matches, I’ve managed to find a Ballistic Shield inside Rebel’s Roost’s building and once lying on the ground in Fencing Fields. I’ve noticed many players don’t seem to like the Ballistic Shield or the pistol it comes with and tend to drop it, so your chances of looting one randomly on these locations or even on the train are pretty high.

The Ballistic Shield is a complete game-changer in Fortnite. It’s an item of unlimited durability, meaning it won’t break, but it will unequip if you take too much damage. The pistol also has a consistent fire rate and uses medium bullets.