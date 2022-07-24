How to get a Cattle Prod in Fallout 76

The Cattle Prod is one of the more interesting melee weapons that you can get in Fallout 76. This weapon is similar to the baton and features an electrically charged tip that allows you to deal both physical and electrical damage each time you hit an enemy with it. Get the most out of his weapon by equipping the Gladiator perk cards to inflict some major damage to your enemies.

How to get the Cattle Prod

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t get the Cattle Prod right away. Instead, you will need to complete the Wastlanders DLC first. This DLC requires you to work alongside both the settlers of Foundation and the raiders of Crater as you break into Vault 79 to access the Gold Bullion inside and establish a new currency for the wasteland to use.

After completing the DLC, you will gain access to Gold Bullion vendors in both Foundation and Crater. You can purchase the plans for the Cattle Prod from Samuel in Foundation. He can be found leaning against the sign at the back of Foundation near the elevator. You will need to have a reputation of at least Cautious with the Settlers faction before you can purchase this item. It will also cost you 250 Gold Bullion. After crafting your first Cattle Prod, it will also become unlocked as a legendary reward from public events.

How to craft the Cattle Prod

Like most special weapons, you will need to craft the Cattle Prod. This can be done at any weapons workbench in the wasteland. You will need the following materials to craft the Cattle Prod:

1 Adhesive

1 Aluminum

2 Circuitry

2 Legendary Modules

2 Plastic

2 Rubber

2 Springs

4 Steel

Since the Cattle Prod does require Legendary Modules to craft, it will always come out as a legendary weapon with at least one legendary effect. You can have up to three legendary effects on this weapon at one time.