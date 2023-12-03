How to Complete a Train Heist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

If you thought train heists were reserved for Western games like RDR, you’re wrong. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 adds a fun and rewarding train heist to the game.

As shown-off on the trailer, you’ll notice a train going around the map in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1. This is not just for show, as you can actually board and hijack the train yourself. Now, a word of advice: don’t be naive. Everyone is head over heels for Fortnite’s new additions and bosses, and the train will stop all over the map POIs for new players to board it and spice things up. You’re not the only one who wants to have a little train-heisting fun in Fortnite, so stay alert for trouble.

How to Do a Train Hest in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete a train heist in Fortnite, you need to land on the train and hack the chest onboard. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how heists work:

When the game starts, keep an eye on the moving train on the map. The train stops at many points of interest, so keep track of its route to plan your landing. Drop close to its route to set up for the heist. Be quick and aim to be the first on board. Once you’ve hopped on, you’ve completed the first part of the heist and bagged yourself 15K XP. Explore the train to find brand-new chests filled with goodies. Open them up for some sweet loot. Find the chest onboard that needs hacking. Press and hold the action button to initiate the hack. Keep at the hack until it’s completed. You can see progress in the bar in the map’s left-hand south corner.

Once done, watch as the chest unlocks, showering you with rewards and completing the train heist mission for an additional 50K XP. Remember, the train keeps chugging along, so enjoy the ride while staying alert.