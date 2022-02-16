How to get A Kazari Mask furnishing in Genshin Impact

With Genshin Impact 2.5, HoYoverse has introduced a version of Kazari’s Mask that players can use as a piece of furniture in their Serenitea Pot. To get the mask, players will first need to complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual.

The Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual is a long quest that players will need to complete when they first arrive in Inazuma. Once it has been completed, players can then visit the Grand Narukami Shrine where they often speak to Mae Yiko.

Look for Inagi Hitomi, one of the shrine maidens, and speak with her. She is usually found near the waypoint that players can use to teleport to the shrine. All you need to do to get the mask after finishing the long questline is speak to her. The mask comes fully built, so you will be able to place it in your house straight away.