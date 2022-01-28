How to get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Evolution stones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus have a big impact for those looking to fill their Pokédex and obtain Pokémon that would otherwise be hard to catch. Better yet, those eligible to take these are much easier to evolve than those who need to be leveled up. The Leaf Stone, for instance, will automatically transform Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode and an Eevee into an Leafeon.

The Leaf Stone, along with the Fire and Water Stone, is actually one of the first items that you’ll be able to obtain in the game, but it will take some work beforehand. After fighting at The Training Ground for the first time in Jubilife Village, a Trading Post that sells Leaf Stones will open up to you nearby. It will cost you 1,000 Merit Points to get just one, and collecting and returning satchels can earn you enough to buy the stone.

If you’re struggling to find satchels, you can also dig into the ground for random items, like evolution stones. You’ll be able to do this once getting Ursaluna and its “dig for treasure” ability through the story. From there, ride the bear-Pokémon and follow the blue signal in front of it until its allows you to press Y to dig. This may take more time than buying the Leaf Stone from the Trading Post, but you will certainly have a valuable collection of goods from doing this.

