How to get a Lightning Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Lightning Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a vital monster resource you can find while hunting creatures in the game. A handful of your weapons that you can craft at the Elgado Outpost smithy will require this item, and finding it can be a bit challenging if you don’t know where to find it. This guide will cover how you can get a Lightning Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Lightning Sac

The Lightning Sac will drop from multiple monsters. Therefore, some of those monsters have a better chance of having it as a reward after you hunt them, making them a higher priority for you when you want to farm this item.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Furious Rajang Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

These are all of the monsters that will drop a Lightning Sac.

Khezu

Tobi-Kadachi

You will need to go after these two large monsters in Master Rank quests if you want to find a Lightning Sac. Of these two, we recommend going after the Khezu. This is because the Khezu has a better chance to drop the Lightning Sac. You can earn it by completing the quest with a 21% chance of it dropping, an 18% by capturing the monster, or a 20% chance by carving it from its corpse. We recommend capturing it over slaying this monster because you have a higher opportunity to earn more materials, and the small differences between them make it far more appealing.

In comparison, the Tobi-Kadachi will only give you a 14% to receive a Lightning Sac by completing its quest. You will have no chance to earn it by capturing, slaying, breaking parts of its body, or finding it as a dropped material. The Khezu is hands down the best option for you between these two creatures unless you’re trying to earn other materials from the Tobi-Kadachi.