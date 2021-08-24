How to get a MUT team captain in Madden 22

MUT Team Captains are back for Madden 22, and this year, there are four new ones for Madden players to choose from. MUT players can choose either HB Shaun Alexander, SS John Lynch, LE Jack Youngblood, or WR Lance Alworth. Players will have the option to pick one of these four 85 OVR cards, and add the selected one to your MUT roster. But before you can get one of these four cards, you have to unlock a choice pack, and here’s how you can do just that.

To unlock a MUT Team Captain, you will need to complete some Madden 22 challenges. Head over to The Campaign, and you will need to complete the first four portions of it. Those portions are as follows:

Preseason

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 3 is specifically focused on the Team Captains, as it includes four challenges that centers on the four players. Once you complete all of the Week 3 challenges, you will then be able to unlock the choice pack. Open it, and choose the one you want to use the most.

These Team Captain cards can be upgraded using Training, as these cards can be boosted all the way up to 89 OVR. And, the items do have Superstar X-Factor slots. For a little extra Training, you can purchase two special X-Factor abilities, and further boost your Team Captain.