If you don’t have too much time on your hands for your character in BitLife, you may want to consider getting a part-time job. When a character’s schedule becomes too packed with things to do, grabbing a part-time job is better to ensure they can receive a good amount of income without going full-time. This guide details how to get a part-time job in BitLife.

Like a full-time job, your character will need to go to the Occupation tab in the game. When you go here, you’ll see the option to select any available part-time jobs, just like you would for a full-time. You should see a full list of available positions for your character to select, and you can choose whichever one best fits your character’s skills or interests. These are especially good to go for when your character is in High School or College, and they have to keep up with their studies at the same time.

Part-time jobs do require a time commitment, so you want to make sure to have enough time in your character’s schedule so they can enter this position. If they don’t, you may want to consider going for a Freelance Gig, as they can be done on the side and do not stress your character out as much. However, they do not receive as much money for completing those tasks.