How to get a Pickaxe in Core Keeper

While players will begin Core Keeper deep underground with only a set of mere wooden tools, getting a pickaxe can be a quick tasking that makes players far more efficient. Thankfully, getting your first pickaxe within the title can be done within five minutes.

You can make a wooden pickaxe with just four pieces of wood, and that can be crafted within the inventory. Stretching into copper tools, however, should be the aim of gamers as quickly as possible. Crafting in Core Keeper is a straight-forward affair, needing only the necessary materials in the inventory of the player.

Players should first harvest the wood surrounding the obelisks at spawn, then use that wood to make their first workbench in Core Keeper. When using the new Basic Workbench crafting station, players should note that copper pickaxes become available. You should seek out copper ore: the copper pickaxe requires four wood and two copper.

Find two copper nodes, typically found near spawn, and smelt them in a furnace which costs 20 dirt to build. After a quick smelt, players should have the copper pickaxe which destroys walls far faster than wooden tools. This upgrade process ostensibly continues throughout the length of the title, where new ores can make stronger tools, enabling players to explore farther and faster than before.