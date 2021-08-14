For those who want to explore their musical side in BitLife, you’ll need to dedicate yourself to a specific instrument of your choice or to become a famous singer. It takes quite a bit of practice and a lot of dedication. If your character’s album sells enough, they can eventually receive a platinum album. There’s a specific way an album becomes platinum and a better method than joining a band. This guide details how to get a platinum album in BitLife.

The way an album becomes platinum is that it sells over 1,000,000 copies. Your character’s album could even become Double Platinum by reaching 2,000,000 copies sold, or even Diamond if it reaches 10,000,000 copies. Those are the two and only levels higher than the standard platinum. While a band can sell a platinum album, you’re much better off doing this as a solo artist through a record label.

Your character can become represented by a record label and become a solo artist by training with an instrument or by taking voice lessons. Of the two, we’re going to recommend going with voice lessons. You can take these by going to the Mind & Body tab and scrolling down to voice lessons. You want to take these each time you age up, and make sure to start taking them as early as your character has the chance, usually when they’re eight or 10. When they increase the skill enough, they’ll become 18, potentially being accepted by a record label. If their voice isn’t good enough, they may need to practice more before they’re accepted.

When they’re accepted by a record label, you want them to be of the Pop or Rap genre whenever you create an album. This is because those are some of the best selling albums on the market, and if you do this enough times while keeping your character’s voice talents up, the album sold will become a platinum hit. An excellent way to increase the chances of this is to make sure the album’s name matches the genre and your character markets it correctly before it releases.

You want to make sure you’re also not selling your albums too frequently. So break it up by making an album every two to three years, ensuring the audience doesn’t become tired with your character’s work.