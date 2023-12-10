Fortnite Winterfest 2023: Release Date, Quests & Ship it! Express

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is a Christmas event that gives all players a round of gifts, some new mechanics to master for a few weeks, and changes the look of the game everyone loves for just long enough to make them feel festive. We’ve covered everything there is to know about.

Players love Fortnite Winterfest more than any other event because it’s positively packed with free cosmetics for them to pick up. Winterfest 2023 is no exception, with no less than 15 free gifts that were leaked ahead of the event’s start, and many more set to be released throughout its duration. There’s so much more to Fortnite Winterfest 2023 though, and we’ve explained everything that players need to know below.

Related: How To Plant Seeds In LEGO Fortnite: All Seed Types

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Start?

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 will start between December 10 and December 17, 2023. At the time of writing, we don’t have a firm date for when the event will begin. However, reliable leaker iFireMonkey shared on Twitter on December 10, 2023, that it should be starting within the next seven days. This information is based on when previous Winterfest events have started in Fortnite.

We’re not certain, but it would make sense if the event started on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. That’s when Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground quests will reset for week 2, so we see no reason for the event not to start as well. Once it does begin, Winterfest 2023 will last for three weeks.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quests & How to Complete Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the table below, we’ve outlined every Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quest that we know of, how to complete them, and what players will earn as a reward. This information was leaked ahead of time by iFireMonkey on Twitter, which is why we’re able to show most of the quests before the event has even started.

Note that this table doesn’t include any of the daily quests and rewards players might be given during Winterfest 2023. We will add these as they appear once the event is live.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Quest How to Complete It Rewards Step 1: Collect an item inside a present thrown by Sgt. Winter.

Step 2: Deliver three packages to their rightful destinations.

Step 3: Deploy a beacon at Krampus’ present stash.

Step 4: Emote with Holiday Boxy Sgt. Winter. Step 1: Find Sgt. Winter flying around the map and collect a present he throws. Then loot the present.

Step 2: TBA

Step 3: TBA

Step 4: Players must find Holiday Boxy or Sgt. Winter and emote with them. 15,000 XP

per step Step 1: Destroy three hacked Ship it! Express drones at hot spots.

Step 2: Investigate three stolen present stashes.

Step 3: Place three festive snow creatures.

Step 4: Help eliminate Krampus to save Winterfest. Step 1: Visit a golden Hot Spot and shoot down the hacked drones in that POI.

Step 2: TBA

Step 3: TBA

Step 4: Players must help defeat and eliminate Krampus. 15,000 XP

per step Step 1: Visit a Ship it! Express location.

Step 2: Use a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise near Krampus.

Step 3: Visit Crackshot’s cabin when the loot island appears.

Step 4: Talk to Holiday Boxy about the stolen boxes. Step 1: Players need to find and visit one of these locations.

Step 2: Players must get a Sneaky Snowmando prop disguise, visit Krampus, and use it near them.

Step 3: Once the loot island appears toward the end of a battle royale match, players must zipline up to it and head into Crackshot’s cabin.

Step 4: Players must find Holiday Boxy and discuss the stolen boxes with her by interacting with her and choosing the correct dialogue. 15,000 XP

per step Land from the Battle Bus at Winterburg and finish in the top 20 players. Players must jump from the Battle Bus and land at Winterburg. Then, they need to make it to the last 20 players alive. 15,000 XP Travel 50 meters while sliding with icy feet. Players need to locate a frozen river or some ice and run around on it until they’ve clocked up 50 meters traveling. 15,000 XP Travel 200 meters in the air using the Icy Grappler. Players must find the Icy Grappler in a match, then use it as much as possible to travel a total distance of 200 meters. This can be completed across multiple matches. 15,000 XP Talk to three characters to receive free items. Players need to track down and speak to three NPCs on the map to get free gifts from them. 15,000 XP Assist in searching five Winterfest Present containers across the map. Players need to keep an eye out for Winterfest Present containers in each match and search a total of five across multiple matches. 15,000 XP Consume Snowy Floppers or hide in Sneaky Snowmandos. Players need to perform a combination of three actions of either eating Snowy Floppers or hiding in Sneaky Snowmandos across multiple matches. 15,000 XP Emote on a dance floor. Players must find a dance floor and use an emoticon on it. 15,000 XP Light off a firework. Players must find a firework and set it off. 15,000 XP Step 1: Hit three opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Step 2: Hit a total of seven opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Step 3: Hit a total of 15 opponents with snowballs from the Snowball Launcher.

Step 4: TBA Step 1: Players need to find a Snowball Launcher and hit three players with it.

Step 2: Players need to find a Snowball Launcher and hit players using it for a total of seven across multiple matches.

Step 3: Players need to find a Snowball Launcher and hit players using it for a total of 15 across multiple matches.

Step 4: TBA 15,000 XP

per step Step 1: Land in a snowy region in two different matches.

Step 2: Land in a snowy region in four different matches.

Step 3: Land in a snowy region in six different matches.

Step 4: Land in a snowy region in eight different matches. Step 1: Players must thank the bus driver and then jump out of the Battle Bus to land in a snowy POI twice across two matches.

Step 2: Players must do the same as with the first stage, but now for a total of four snowy POIs over four matches.

Step 3: Players must do the same as with the first stage, but now for a total of six snowy POIs over four matches.

Step 4: Players must do the same as with the first stage, but now for a total of eight snowy POIs over four matches. 15,000 XP

per step Step 1: Deal 250 damage to opponents in snowy regions.

Step 2: Deal 700 damage to opponents in snowy regions.

Step 3: Deal 1,500 damage to opponents in snowy regions.

Step 4: Deal 2,500 damage to opponents in snowy regions. Step 1: Players must be in a snowy region dealing damage to enemy players for a total of 250 damage. This can be completed over multiple matches.

Step 2: Players must do as they did with the first stage but push their total damage dealt in snowy locations up to 700 damage.

Step 3: Players must do as they did with the first stage but push their total damage dealt in snowy locations up to 1,500 damage.

Step 4: Players must do as they did with the first stage but push their total damage dealt in snowy locations up to 2,500 damage. 15,000 XP

per step Complete ten Winterfest quests. Players must complete a total of ten Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests. Snowglobe Smasher Pickaxe Complete the Ship it! Express Snapshot TBA One Account Level

What are Ship it! Express Locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 hasn’t started at the time of writing, but we can see that some of the quests for the event require players to visit Ship it! Express locations. We don’t know for sure what these are, but based on some of the other event quest content, it looks like players will be picking up presents and delivering them to Ship it! Express locations or pick presents up from them.

We’ll update this section of the article as soon as we learn more.