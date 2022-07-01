The Steel Gajau Whisker in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a monster material you can find while you’re hunting in Master Rank missions. You can bring this resource back to Elgado Outpost to use at the smithy, and you can choose to turn it to NPCs who require it for a quest to unlock a Palamute weapon. However, finding a Steel Gajau Whisker can be tricky. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Steel Gajau Whisker in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Steel Gajau Whisker

You can find this resource by taking down a Gajau. It’s a small monster you likely wouldn’t try to hunt in a larger mission. It has a new monster resource introduced for the Sunbreak expansion, and you will need to be on a Master Rank quest or a Master Rank expedition to acquire this material.

Gajau will appear in the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Flooded Forest, and Lava Caverns. These are all original locations. The Gajau are fish-like creatures, meaning you will want to seek out water to find them. You won’t have to fish for them, but you will want to look for their fin sticking out of the water. After you find the fin, rush to that location and knock them out of the water using your weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, the Steel Gajau Whisker has a low chance of dropping off the creature. It has a 20% chance of appearing when you carve the creature after eliminating it. We recommend using a Master Rank expedition to try and find one, or you can send your buddies out on Master Rank missions featuring Gajau for a chance to get one.