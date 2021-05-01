How to get a Super Rocket Radar for May 2021 in Pokémon Go

The Super Rocket Radar in Pokémon Go is how you track down the leader of Team Rocket, Giovanni. The Giovanni battle can be pretty tough, but it’s worth it because it gives you access to a legendary shadow Pokémon. Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go have increased attack power, but lower defenses. For a legendary Pokémon to receive a higher attack power, that turns them into a huge threat in PvP battles, especially the Master League. For May 2021, players who have already completed The Higher They Fly special quest, you’ve used up a Super Rocket Radar and you need another to battle Giovanni, Luckily, there’s one on the way.

The next Super Rocket Radar you can receive for May 2021 will be available with the Luminous Legends X timed research. This quest will be available on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time. The timed research will be available to all players. When you receive the quest, it will be in your Today View tab, and you follow the steps of the quest to work your way through it, receiving rewards for each step.

Luminous Legends X will happen from May 4 to 17, so everyone should have plenty of time to earn a Super Rocket Radar. Another will Super Rocket Radar will not be available later in the month.

When you complete the task that rewards you the Super Rocket Radar, all you have to do is equip it and track down Giovanni. He’ll be stationed at a captured Pokéstop or in a Team Rocket Balloon. There’s a chance that the Giovanni you find could be a decoy, though.