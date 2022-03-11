Talent Agents are beneficial in BitLife when you’re becoming an actor. It’s their job to go out of their way to find the best roles for you and land you the best scripts available in Hollywood. Hiring one is important to represent you as an actor, and you want to make sure you find one that works well alongside you. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Talent Agent in BitLife.

You’ll have the chance to hire a Talent Agent from the Special Careers page underneath the Occupation tab. There, you’ll see the option of hiring a talent agent or looking for other roles. When hiring a Talent Agent, you’ll need to pay $1,500 upfront to find one. If you do not like the Talent Agent you find, you’ll have to turn one down and try again. You will have to make the $1,500 payment every time you search for a talent agent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re working your way to becoming a famous actor, your Talent Agent can do a lot of extra work for you in landing special roles. The higher reputation the Talent Agent has, the better chance of high-quality roles they can find for you, jumpstarting your career.