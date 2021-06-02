How to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The long-rumored aliens that we were all told would appear before the end of the season have arrived, and are interfering with the population of the island. Not content with just watching from afar, they have no started to abduct players during games, adding yet more fuel to the fire of conspiracies and theories about Season 7.

While in a game, players can be hit by a beam of light, slowly floating into the air before being instantly teleported to another point on the island. It looks great, and players want to experience these strange happening for themselves.

At the moment, getting picked up by these alien visitors doesn’t seem to happen in a guaranteed place, or at a guaranteed time, but just like real life, there are hot spots of activity.

Both The Spire and Risky Reels are proving to be very busy areas, with lots of players reporting abductions there. It seems to be a case that people are loading into matches and then hanging around these areas as long as possible to see if they can get picked up.

Interestingly, players who have been picked up by the aliens are reporting that the visitors are giving them full health and shields when they are dropped back down on the ground, so it is certainly advantageous for players to get abducted by Fortnite’s alien menace.