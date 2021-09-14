How to get Aeger’s Scepter – A Hollow Coronation Exotic Quest – Destiny 2

The Aeger’s Scepter is an Exotic weapon that is introduced to Destiny 2 in the Season of the Lost. It is locked away behind four weeks of hard work and effort, so prepare to spend some time getting it.

The most important steps for getting the Aeger’s Scepter are a sequence of quests called Tracing the Stars that ends in an Exotic quest called A Hollow Coronation. These must all be complete to get the Aeger’s Scepter.

The first thing to do is collected all the Atlas Skews, they can be found at the following locations:

When you have all the Skews, you need to go to the main Helm screen and click on the A Hollow Coronation node, shown below. This will bring you to the room where you can place the Skews, and the central portal should open. If it doesn’t reload the instance by clicking on the node again.

Go through the portal and try to pick the weapon up off the table. You will not be able to and the queen will need you to do some more work for her.

Head back to the H.E.L.M to speak with Mara Sov again. Go through the portal to get to the Dreaming City, and interact with Mara Sov to get the next quest step. You will need to collect 100 Parallax Trajectory and get final blows with a Rifle to clear this step.

This guide is under construction.