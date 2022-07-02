How to get Allfire Stone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Allfire Stone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many ore materials you’ll want to find for some of the better armor and weapon sets you can use. It’s a resource you can find in a specific location, and you may need to go out of your way to find it. In this guide, we cover how you can get Allfire Stone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Allfire Stone

You can only find Allfire Stone in one region, the Lava Caverns. You will unlock this area as you make your way through the Sunbreak expansion for Master Rank missions. If you don’t have access to that area right now, don’t sweat it. You will need to increase your Master Rank on your character and make your way through the Sunbreak story before it becomes available. There are multiple locations you can harvest mining outcrops for Allfire Stone.

Lava Caverns

These are all locations you can find Allfire Stone in the Lava Caverns.

These are the top level locations in the Lava Caverns. There are a handful of deposits for you to investigate, but there are even more on the lower layers.

The lower locations of the Lava Caverns have several more opportunities awaiting you, so you’ll want to bring your Palamute with you to harvest them all. We recommend leisurely going on a Master Rank expedition quest to acquire Allfire Stone. It’s an excellent resource, and having plenty of it in your item box is never bad.