How to get an Equestrian Property in BitLife

For those who want to manage one of the more expensive activities in BitLife, you can pick to purchase an Equestrian Property. These assets are costly, but they unlock access to owning a horse, and you can own multiple of these majestic creatures.

The Equestrian Properties will be under the assets tab on the main page when choosing to go shopping. An Equestrian Property has that name in the title. It is not a ranch or a large piece of property that could contain and house horses. It needs to say ‘Equestrian Property’ in the title. These real estate locations cost anywhere between $6 million to $10 million. We highly recommend having a career that helps to support this lifestyle, which means your needs to a professional athlete, a famous author, doctor, lawyer, or any profession you’ve developed that earns a hefty income.

When you purchase the property, you’ll gain access to purchasing horses, an exotic animal you can own in BitLife. These animals are pretty big, so they need a large property to roam around and live on. The horses themselves are not as expensive as the property you need to keep them on, so it makes having multiple horses a bit easier. We also recommend being a second or third-generation character to inherit quite a bit of your money, giving you a bit more freedom to not worry about your character’s career.