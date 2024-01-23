How to Get Ancient Civilization Parts & All Technology in Palworld

Recommended Videos

There are dozens of materials and resources for players to gather and collect in Palworld. Many seem trivial at first, but they all play a part in every stage of the game, be it helping players build essential structures or allowing them to make tasty treats.

While Palworld may seem like a Pokemon clone on the surface, it’s actually more akin to automation games such as Factorio and Satisfactory. Players capture Pals to help them build an efficient system at their base that sees vital resources gathered automatically while they explore the world. However, there are some materials, such as Ancient Civilization Parts, that can’t be farmed or automated. In fact, it’s unclear what they’re used for until the mid-game at the earliest.

How Do You Get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld?

Players acquire Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld by defeating or capturing boss Pals dotted around the world, as well as the rare Lucky versions of Pals when they appear. Each drop one or two parts for players to collect.

We’ve found that boss Pals are fairly easy to farm if players are a high enough level to take them on. They should respawn every 30 minutes or so, though we’ve seen them respawn faster when the player is defeated. It’s important to note that it’s better to capture these Pals because of the additional XP players will gain alongside this rare resource.

All Ancient Technology You Can Build Using Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Parts are used to build Ancient Technology in Palworld. These items require players to unlock them from the technology tree using Ancient Technology Points gained by defeating the Tower Raid Syndicate bosses around the world.

In the table below, we’ve listed every piece of Ancient Technology in the game, how many Ancient Technology Points are needed to unlock them, and what resources players need to craft them. We’ll keep this up to date as more technology is added to the game.