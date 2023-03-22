How to get and upgrade the Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s first major content patch brings a new balance of power to the long-running MMO, with significant changes to many classes and new challenges for them to face in the newly revealed Forbidden Reach area. The patch also introduces a new type of “borrowed power” in the form of a ring called the Onyx Annulet. In this guide, we’ll outline everything you need to know about obtaining the Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight and upgrading and improving its power through the use of Primordial Stones.

How to get the Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Getting your hands on the Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is a simple process that you’ll encounter early in your adventures in the Forbidden Reach. First, you’ll need to unlock daily and world quests by completing the introductory questline for Forbidden Reach, obtained upon logging into the game. Completing this questline will grant access to a new solo dungeon called Zskera Vaults, allowing players to explore multiple floors and unlock doors and chests within to get valuable items such as pets, mounts, toys, and, most importantly, the Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Zskera Vaults, you’ll want to grab the quest “Helping Hand and Claw” and complete all its parts, which is a brief questline to aid the Dragonscale Expedition. For the final part of this questline, “Zskera Vault: Az,” you’ll enter the Zskera Vaults for the first time. Upon entering, you’ll find an Unusual Ring on the ground which, when looted, starts the quest “The Forgotten Ring.” Simply turn in this quest, and you will receive the Onyx Annulet, an item level 405 ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get and upgrade Primordial Stones in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The Onyx Annulet features three primordial sockets, an exclusive type of socket that will accept only Primordial Stones. There are many different Primordial Stones that offer valuable benefits, including damage shields, stat increases, spell damage, and other interesting procs. You can socket any three Primordial Stones in your ring that you want, and, of course, there will be best choices for each role.

Primordial Stones can be obtained by completing content in the Forbidden Reach. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get your hands on Primordial Stones for your Onyx Annulet in World of Warcraft Dragonflight:

Loot Primordial Stones from chests in Zskera Vaults

You can find Primordial Stones contained in chests within Zskera Vaults. To access and unlock these chests, you’ll need to collect Zskera Vault Keys by killing rare spawns, elites, and other enemies in the Forbidden Reach, and by completing world quests and events in the area. The chambers of the Zskera Vaults contain many difficult puzzles and challenges to overcome, but you’ll be well-rewarded with random Primordial Stones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use Condensed Magic Tokens to create new Primordial Stones

Condensed Magic Tokens are items that can be used to create random Primordial Stones. They come in various elemental types, and tokens of the same type can be combined to create a Primordial Stone of that element. You can earn Condensed Magic Tokens by completing Forbidden Reach content, including new elemental storm events and world quests, or purchase them from Researcher Imareth at Morqut Village in exchange for Dormant Primordial Fragments, which you’ll learn how to obtain below.

How to socket, unsocket, and upgrade Primordial Stones

Primordial Stones can be socketed into your Onyx Annulet, just like regular gemstones, by holding shift and right-clicking on the item. Once you have your Onyx Annulet and have departed the vault, a new quest will become available, Primordial Embellishment. This quest sends you back into the vault to collect the items necessary to work with Primordial Stones, a Primordial Jeweler’s Kit, and a Primordial Anvil. These items are located behind locked doors in the vault on its first and second floors, and you should be able to get both with the free keys given to you at the start. Upon turning in this quest, you’ll unlock the ability to interact with tools in the camp to remove Primordial Stones from your Onyx Annulet and also break unwanted Primordial Stones into Dormant Primordial Fragments.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dormant Primordial Fragments are what you’ll need to increase the item level of your Primordial Stones. This can be done by Jewelcrafters who have learned the recipe Unstable Elementium. This recipe requires 10 Dormant Primordial Fragments and 25 Silken Gemdust to raise the item level of a Primordial Stone and can be used twice on each stone. The first upgrade will increase a Primordial Stone’s item level from 411 to 418, and the second will increase the stone’s item level to the current maximum of 424. Overall, obtaining and upgrading your Onyx Annulet is a pretty straightforward process.