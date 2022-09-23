How to get Ash in Slime Rancher 2

If you want Fire Slime at your base in Slime Rancher 2, you will need to feed them, Ash. It’s a basic item you might not know how to locate because you cannot immediately find it in the wild, and comes from a specific location. We recommend setting aside some Newbucks before you invest in Fire Slimes. This guide covers how you can get Ash in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Ash in Slime Rancher 2

Ash is a basic component you can earn if you’re willing to burn down your items. The only way to obtain Ash is by building an incinerator on one of your plots and feeding it items. The object takes up an entire plot, and it will cost you 450 Newbucks. Compared to some of the upgrades for the Garden and the Corrals in Slime Rancher 2, it’s not a huge investment, but it’s good to make sure you know what you need before placing Fire Slime inside a Corral. However, to obtain Ash from an incinerator, you will need to upgrade it.

Related: Where to find Fire Slime in Slime Rancher 2

You need to buy the Ash Trough upgrade for your incinerator. It will cost you 500 Newbucks, putting this entire investment at 950 Newbucks. But, again, this is not the end of the world, and a good way to approach it is to space out your costs. You might purchase the incinerator first and then buy the Ash Through before you begin setting up a Corral for your Fire Slime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve purchased the upgrade, you can begin earning Ash. You can use this on any item in your inventory, even slime you don’t want to use anymore. Toss them at the incinerator, and they will blow up, becoming Ash that you can collect.