How to get Basarious Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A Basarious Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is one of the many materials you can harvest while on a hunting quest. You take this material back to Elgado Outpost to turn it into a weapon or armor, enhancing your equipment. There’s a particular creature and method to obtain it. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Basarious Pectus+ in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Basarious Pectus+

The Basarious Pectus+ drops off of a Basarious. You will need to fight against the Master Rank version of this monster, which should be available as you progress through the Sunbreak campaign and unlock Master Rank level two missions. You can take on Basarious by yourself or embark with a group of hunters to track it down. You will want to make sure you grab the “Good Guts for Gunlances?,” quest from Master Arlow, as he will request this material from you.

The Basarious Pectus+ is one of the more common drops from this creature. You have a 26% to earn it as a target reward, a 55% chance of breaking its parts from its chest, a 28% if you carve it after defeating its combat, and a 20% of it being a dropped material. You will have no chance to obtain this material if you capture a Master Rank Basarious and advise against attempting to capture it. However, given you have the best chance of receiving this item by breaking its chest, feel free to place it in a trap if you acquire this material during your hunt.

The best way to break the Basarious’ chest is to use a Blunt weapon or one that uses Ammo. It’s a heavily armored monster and waiting for it to expose its belly so you can strike it will take time and patience.