How to get big Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon have always come in various sizes. This is more apparent than ever in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which features tons of larger-than-normal Pokémon that you’re sure to encounter while exploring the Hisui region. Here’s how to acquire big Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The biggest Pokémon you’ll encounter in Legends: Arceus will be the game’s various Alpha Pokémon, which are distinguished by their massive size and glowing red eyes. If you see an abnormally large Pokémon in the overworld, chances are it’s an Alpha. If you’re going to take it on, ensure you’re party is strong enough, as Alphas are generally pretty high-leveled. Once you weaken the Alpha ‘Mon, you’ll be able to toss out a Poké Ball to capture it.

Don’t worry too much about accidentally knocking an Alpha Pokémon out; it will eventually respawn at the same location you initially found it at, plus you’ll gain a pretty good amount of experience too. It’s also worth noting that as these Pokémon do respawn, you can farm them at will. With this, you could, theoretically, build an army exclusively consisting of Alpha Pokémon.

Regular Pokémon also come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but unlike Alpha Pokémon, it’s harder to determine their height/weight measurements prior to catching them. You can view these measurements by selecting “check summary” while viewing your Pokémon’s information. Fortunately, height and weight don’t impact gameplay in any substantial way. There is one quest, however, that requires you to find a big Buizel, but that’s about the extent to which Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ size metrics factor into gameplay.