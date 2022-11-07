How to get Booms in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Teamfight Tactics offers dozens of cosmetic options to personalize your gameplay. You can get different game boards, Little Legends, and more to differentiate yourself. One of the lesser-known cosmetics in the game is the Booms, AKA the explosion that hits your opponent. If you want to become a Boom expert in TFT, let’s break them down.

What are Booms in TFT?

Whenever you take damage for losing a round, your enemy shoots out a blast of energy. In the base game, it’s just a simple little visual effect. However, as the game has expanded, there have been over 50 different Booms added to TFT. Much like with Little Legends, there are three different tier levels for each Boom, and you can either upgrade them with extra Booms or by using Star Shards.

Each new collection of Booms is based on the current TFT set. For example, in Set 7.5, the hot springs inspiration of the Sauna Sprite spread to the Booms. From a steaming bucket to a skipping stone to a jet of water, you can turn every win into a water park of fun. For Set 8, fans might get Kaiju lasers and magical-girl star beams.

Images via Riot Games

Can you buy Booms?

You cannot buy Booms in TFT — at least, not outright. While some cosmetics like Little Legends can be bought through eggs and Riot Points, both boards and Booms don’t work that way. If you don’t play games during events like TFT’s Lunar Revel event or spend the $10 on the seasonal Battle Pass, you’ll have no way to access new, fancy Booms.

However, if you don’t finish the Battle Pass, you can still upgrade your favorite low-level Booms to their full power. All you have to do is spend a few Star Shards.