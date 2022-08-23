All new Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Little Legends in Set 7.5

With every new Teamfight Tactics (TFT) set comes new, adorable Little Legends to accompany you on your board. Fans love these cuddly companions, and with Set 7.5 there are even more magical creatures. Whether you prefer the sophistication of a Prancie or the coziness of a Sauna Sprite, the Little Legends vibes for the Uncharted Realms are soft, bright, and fun. Here are the new Little Legens in TFT Set 7.5.

Prancie

Images via Riot Games

A graceful mix between a feathered dragon and a horse, Prancie is a beautiful addition to the Little Legends roster. If Set 7.5 is anything like Set 7, there will be five to six different versions of Prancie to choose from, priced between 750 and 975 RP.

Bungo

Images via Riot Games

This fluffy guy is like a little puppy dragon. Whether hunting butterflies or curling up, Bungo will be a warm welcome to any board. If you want your own Bungo, you’ll likely have to pay anywhere from 750 to 975 RP. That, or get the Set 7.5 Battle Pass and earn eggs while you play the game.

Dragon Trainer Pengu

Images via Riot Games

Pengu has become a staple of TFT, and he takes a whole new form in Set 7.5. Instead of knight’s armor, he’s decked out in a scale suit, ready to fight and tame any dragons in his way. Much like Dragon Dancer Ossia, players will get more upgraded versions of the Dragon Trainer Pengu the further they get into the Battle Pass. If they get to the end of the Battle Pass, they’ll get a full, 3-star Dragon Trainer Pengu.

Chibi Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Chibi Champions were introduced in Set 6, and TFT keeps adding them as they go. For Set 7.5, the new addition is Lee Sin. The kick-crazy blind monk also comes in his Dragonmancer form, reflecting the Uncharted Realms units and aesthetic. So if you want to match your favorite Dragonmancer build, you might want to snag him. Heads up, though: Chibi Champions cost 1900 RP, or more if you go digging through your eggs.

Regal Koi Starmaw and Hot Sauna Sprite

Images via Riot Games

Every TFT Set comes with a few unique units. This time around, Set 7.5 brings us the ever-cozy Hot Sauna Sprite and the Regal Koi Starmaw. If you just really want the best-steamed sprite in the game, you don’t even have to play the Battle Pass long; you just have to buy it and the sprite will be yours. You can only get the Hot Sauna Sprite through Meanwhile, the Regal Koi Starmaw will be a unique unit for the set. It is unknown if players will be able to buy it or will have to try their luck in Set 7.5 eggs.