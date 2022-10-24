When does Set 8 begin for Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

Between Set 7 and 7.5, dragons have been the dominant force in Teamfight Tactics for a few months. While some people love these scaly beasts, others aren’t too keen on the giant juggernauts taking over all their games. They’re itching for a new kind of adventure in the TFT. If you’re looking forward to the next Set 8, here’s the timeline you might be looking at.

The end date for Set 7.5

Given Riot Games’ current TFT patch schedule, Set 8 beta will begin on the PBE in mid-November. Then, Set 7.5 will change over into Set 8 on December 7th with Patch 12.23. This switch-over seems surprisingly quick, but it’s because the devs want to get the new Set nice and settled before the holidays hit. So, everyone will get to play Set 8 for Hanukkah and Lunar New Year. Overall, dragons will be retiring a lot faster than you think.

Are there any hints to Set 8?

With Set 8 still a few months out, there’s been very few secret leaks hinting at the new theme or traits. All fans have so far is a cryptic statement from TFT lead, Mortdog. In one stream he said that a trait from Set 8 will likely become one of the most-loved traits ever (doesn’t say much, does it?).

However, some TFT players got a survey a few years back about different themes they could be interested in, so it could be anything from mechas to monsters. Also, Mortdog did joke on his Twitter that Rammus will not be in Set 8, though, so RIP any fans of the spiky turtle.

How to enjoy Set 7.5 until Set 8

If you’re finding Set 7.5 to be a hard sell, and you’re struggling to enjoy your favorite game, here are a few tricks. For one, lean into anti-dragon traits like Mystic, Scalescorn, or Swiftshots. The first is a great defense against magic-heavy drakes like Nomsy, Aurelion Sol, and Ao Shin. Meanwhile, Scalescorn and Swiftshots help you shred through the dragons before they can melt your team. Some off-color builds like the Pool Party build can also be fun, dragon-less options. Dragons may be the heavy hitters of this Set, but there are many ways to enjoy the current game without them.

Or, just wait until the mysterious wonders of Set 8 and whatever Chibi Champion will inevitably come with it (TFT super-units like Kayle or Nami, anyone?).