How to get Candy for Fortnitemares 2021 event in Fortnite

Fortnitemares 2021 is underway, and for one of the challenges, you will need to find and eat 15 pieces of candy. Candy is actually quite easy to find. Outside houses in Pleasant Park, you will find Halloween buckets that look like ghosts or pumpkins. If you smash these with your harvesting tool, candy will fall out.

The bad thing is that you will only be able to eat some of the candy if you have already taken some damage, so you might need to engineer some close gunfights or jump off a roof to be able to eat the pieces. Other types of candy will give you a buff like additional movement speed. If you really need to eat some of the healing candy to finish the quest, just build some ramps and jump off them to take a little fall damage.

You should easily be able to grab all the candy you need here in a single game, as the candy will be instances. Other players will be able to smash the containers, but the candy will stay on the ground so you can pick it up and eat it.

You can see all the Fortnitemares 2021 challenges below: