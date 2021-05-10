How to get Chromium, Runic, and Golden skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Once again, Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite allows players to exceed their Battle Pass level of 100 and earn some secret new skins. These are the Chromium, Runic, and Golden skins. They are available for Tanara, Raz, and the Spire Guardian skins, giving players new styles that they can wear.

As always, the styles will unlock when players can reach certain levels in the Battle Pass. This is done by completing weekly epic and legendary quests, season-long milestones, and any other surprise challenges that pop up. Players can also earn XP just by playing matches, opening chests, looting ammo crates, and eliminating enemies.

All the levels that players will need to reach for each type of skin can be found below.

Chromium

Spire-inspired, Chromium Styles are made of the metal that compose Season 6’s central monument.

Chromium Tarana: Level 110

Chromium Raz: Level 130

Chromium Spire Assassin: Level 150

Runic

From new fissures in the metal, Runic Styles emit a purple light representing The Spire’s energy.

Runic Tarana: Level 160

Runic Raz: Level 180

Runic Spire Assassin: Level 200

Golden

Image via Epic Games

The purple light remains in Golden Styles, but the metal has transformed into brilliant gold. A blessing from The Spire.