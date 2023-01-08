There are a lot of materials for you to collect as you explore the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. The materials that you gather are used to craft tons of different items like weapons, armor, and decorations for your camp. One of the more overlooked materials is Concrete. While you won’t use it often, Concrete is necessary for some of the items you can place in your camp such as basic foundations. This guide will show you how to get Concrete in Fallout 76.

Where to find Concrete in Fallout 76

While most of the craft components you can get your hands on have a long list of items they can come from, Concrete can only come from a few items in the game. This makes it pretty difficult to obtain this material unless you know exactly where to look. Luckily, there is more than one way you can get your hands on some Concrete in Appalachia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When searching for Concrete, keep an eye out for the following items:

Bag of Cement

Blue Garden Gnome

Broken Garden Gnome

Concrete Scrap

Red Garden Gnome

As you can see, there are only five items in the game that will give you Concrete. One of the best areas in the game to find Concrete is the Monorail Elevator near Fort Defiance in the southeastern part of the map. This area contains 10 Bags of Cement that will get you seven Concrete each for a total of 70. It is one of the fastest ways to obtain the material.

If you don’t feel like searching for items across the wasteland, you can always take advantage of the workshops around the map. The following workshops have Concrete Deposits that you can use to extract Concrete:

Abandoned Bog Town

Dabney Homestead

Gorge Junkyard

Poseidon Energy Plant Yard

Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm

Remember, if you want to collect Concrete from a deposit, you will need to place a Mineral Extractor on the area once the workshop is captured.