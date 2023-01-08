There are a decent number of armor sets that you can get as you explore the wasteland in Fallout 76. While some of these armor pieces are easy to obtain or craft, others are very difficult to find and take days, if not weeks, to find. The Covert Scout Armor is a great armor set but it is one of the few that you can spend countless time trying to find and never obtain. This leads many to give up on getting the set. This guide will show you how to get the Covert Scout Armor in Fallout 76.

Where to find the Covert Scout Armor in Fallout 76

The Covert Scout Armor is one of the few armor sets in the game that offers a benefit other than damage protection to those who wear it. This armor set increases your stealth in dark places such as shadowy forests and caves, making it great for those who like to use a stealth build. Unfortunately, you can’t get the Covert Scout Armor by simply walking up to a normal vendor and purchasing it. You also can’t get it from other players.

There are two ways to get the plans for the Covert Scout Armor; completing Daily Ops missions or purchasing the plans from Minerva. The Daily Ops missions become available after you visit Watoga in the southeastern part of the map. Complete a few missions for Vernon Dodge and he will give you access to the Daily Ops missions. Each time you complete a Daily Ops mission, there is a small chance that you will receive a plan for a piece of the Covert Scout Armor.

The alternative to completing these missions is purchasing the plans from Minerva when she makes her appearance each week. Of course, there is no guarantee that she will have the plans for sale when she arrives since her inventory changes each week. Once you do find the pieces for sale, you will need over 4,000 Gold Bullion to purchase them all. The plan for the chest piece alone is 2,000 Gold Bullion.