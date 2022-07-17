How to get Cranberry Relish in Fallout 76

There are a bunch of food items that you can make and find throughout Appalachia in Fallout 76. Among these food items is Cranberry Relish. While this probably isn’t the most appetizing sounding food item, it does offer some good benefits that your character can take advantage of. Unfortunately, this Cranberry Relish isn’t extremely easy to find and may require some time to get.

The benefits of Cranberry Relish

Cranberry Relish is one of the better food items you can make. This is because of the benefits that it gives your character. After consuming a jar of Cranberry Relish, your character will gain the following benefits:

+10% XP for 60 minutes

2.5 health per second for 25 seconds

8 AP per second for 25 seconds

As you can see, Cranberry Relish has some great bonuses that will help your character with survival as well as help you get more experience from performing various activities. This meal will also irradiate your character slightly when consumed.

How to get Cranberry Relish

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you don’t just start the game knowing how to make this food item. You will need to obtain the recipe for Cranberry Relish first. It is possible to find this recipe in any container throughout the game. If you want a more guaranteed way to get the recipe, you can try buying it from any of the following vendors:

Antoine in Whitespring Resort

Molly in The Crater

The Scavenger Trader whenever they make an appearance in your camp

None of the merchants are guaranteed to have the item in their inventory and you may need to wait a few days or server hop to find them selling it. Once you have the recipe, you will need the following items to craft Cranberry Relish:

2 Boiled Water

2 Cranberries

2 Gourds

2 Sugar

1 Wood

As you can see, the relish does have a decent resource requirement. Fortunately, you can grow all of the necessary items in your camp if you are a good enough farmer.