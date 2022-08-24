The Dancing Wings ingredient is a big one for you to find if you want to make a particular set of weapons in Final Fantasy XIV. The weapons you can make with these items are called the Fae’s Crown Titania weapons, which have a distinct glow to them that makes them stand out from the other weapons in your arsenal. How you go about grabbing this item is very specific, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Dancing Wings in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Dancing Wings in Final Fantasy XIV

The Dancing Wings are a rare drop. They will only appear when completing The Dancing Plague trial on Extreme difficulty. To unlock this, you must work your way through and complete the Shadowbringers expansion. After completing the Shadowbringers expansion, make your way over to The Crystarium, and find the Minstreling Wanderer at coordinates (X:7.5, Y:12.5). You will unlock access to the Extreme versions of all Trials in the Shadowbringers expansion.

Related: How to get Fae’s Crown Titania weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

When you complete this Trial with your party, there’s a chance a Dancing Wing will drop from the boss. Unfortunately, you will be rolling against every other player in the party, which means you may not walk away with it. If you do, you can work on creating any of the Fae’s Crown Titania weapons that would suit your character. If you don’t, there’s always a chance you can queue for another attempt at this Trial and try to loot it again. Alternatively, you can check out the Market Board to see if one has been posted, although they might be worth quite a bit of Gil.

The Dancing Wings only drop from The Dancing Plague Extreme trial, so make sure to prepare yourself for this encounter.