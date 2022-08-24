The Fae’s Crown Titania weapons in Final Fantasy XIV are a gorgeous series of weapons that will brighten up any character’s arsenal. Every Job in Final Fantasy XIV has access to a version of them, giving you the chance to unlock them for yourself or your Free Company companions who have the perfect outfit for them, or want to wear them during cutscenes in the Main Scenario Quests. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Fae’s Crown Titania weapons in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to craft Fae’s Crown Titania weapons

You will need several ingredients to craft the Fae’s Crown Titania weapons. These ingredients will vary for each weapon. Here’s a general breakdown of the items you can expect to use when crafting them.

Chalicotherium Leather

Crimson Firesand

Dancing Wing

Dwarven Mythril Nugget

Enchanted Dimythrite Ink

Ethereal Silk

Kingcraft Demimateria

Onyx

Prismatic Ingot

Sandalwood Lumber

Tungsten Steel Ingot

The type of crafter you need to use for these weapons will also vary. For example, The Fae’s Crown Grimoire and The Fae’s Crown Codex need an Alchemist, while The Fae’s Crown Axe and The Fae’s Crown Manatrigger require a blacksmith. The crafter will also need to learn the Master Recipes VII.

Although many of these ingredients and resources may feel standard to many crafters, the Dancing Wing is the most significant ingredient you have to find. The Dancing Wing is an item drop that can only occur by participating in The Dancing Plague Trial on Extreme. The Dancing Plague is a Trial where you will be battling against Titania, and you will need to work alongside your group to defeat her. There’s a chance for the Dancing Wing to drop; if it does, you will have the opportunity to build one of the many The Fae’s Crown weapons. Each weapon requires at least one Dancing Wing.